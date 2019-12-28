Christmas Special Train to make three more trips

(@imziishan)

The Pakistan Railways (PR) administration has started a Christmas Special Train, running from Rawalpindi to Karachi and Karachi to Rawalpindi, to make three more trips in view of the rush and to facilitate the Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) administration has started a Christmas Special Train, running from Rawalpindi to Karachi and Karachi to Rawalpindi , to make three more trips in view of the rush and to facilitate the Christian community.

According to PR officials here on Saturday, the train would leave Rawalpindi for Karachi on January 3, 6 and 9 at 10 am, and from Karachi it would leave for Rawalpindi on Jan 4, 7 and 10 at 6:35pm.

The decision has been made as per the direction of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.