Christmas to be celebrated in befitting manner in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements of Christmas at his office on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner said that all arrangements for facilitating the Christian community on Christmas should be done in a befitting manner.

He said that Christmas Bazaars should be set up at Bahawalpur and tehsil headquarters.

It was informed that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for Christmas. District Coordinator for Health Dr Khalid Channar said that medical camps would be organized with the help of the health department where a Coronavirus vaccination facility would be provided.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation and the Chief Officer District Council said that all arrangements for cleaning and lighting would be ensured.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Chief Officer District Council, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, District Coordinator Health and officers of other concerned departments and representatives of traders unions were present on the occasion.