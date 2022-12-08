Christmas to spread joy in cold wintry December

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Christmas is around the corner to spread joy in the cold wintry December with majority of Christian community in the Federal capital like across the globe having started the initial preparations for celebrating this festival in a passionate way.

The main markets and shops of the capital city have started displaying a variety of Christmas-related accessories for attracting the community while the sweet and flower shops are also ready to gain huge profits through selling their items on this occasion.

Every year, the Christian community with the advent of December starts their preparations by buying all the stuff including dresses, shoes and other accessories to mark the occasion in a befitting manner.

Those who cannot afford to shop for their family from the main markets and malls during the prevailing price hike situation are also visiting the flea markets to buy second-hand clothes to become a part of this festival.

Rizwana Masih, a mother of three school-going children said, "My husband is a cab driver and not earning much. We are hardly managing the educational expenses of our children and running the household affairs".

"Due to the price hike situation, it has become impossible to buy the new clothes and shoes of my children so I have decided to flea market for buying stuff for the occasion", she said.

The festival proves to be a blessing for the shopkeepers who earn good business through selling the festival related essentials.

"Christmas is the main festival during this winter season through which we can earn good profits through selling decorative ornaments, chocolates, flowers and gift items in a bulk", Sajid Ali, a shop owner at F-7 Markaz said.

Talking to APP, he said, "We are expecting good sale on this years' Christmas as most of the people prefer to buy gifts for their near ones to share the happiness of the festival".

The festival would be marked through different activities ranging from community gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies while the main attraction of the Christmas celebrations is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas.

The youngsters decorate the Christmas tree with different ornaments including baubles, small bells, painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

"I always get excited to decorate the Christmas tree with different unique ornaments at my office, arrange a cake cutting ceremony and exchange gifts besides other celebrations", Asiya, a government employee said while talking to APP.

She said, "Sharing happiness with others on such occasion gives a sense of joy and contentment and we should collectively pray for the safety of all the citizens and progress of our country during our visits to church".

It has also been observed that a number of stalls have been set up outside the Katchi Abadis where the majority of Christian community reside. The stalls owners have started displaying the variety of decorative ornaments and dresses which is the source of attraction for the youngsters and children.

Christmas is the occasion when all young and old took keen interest in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends and celebrate the occasion through distributing gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and arranging family gatherings.

