UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chronic Audit Paras Useless To Place Before PAC: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:12 PM

Chronic Audit Paras useless to place before PAC: Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House for the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday expressed displeasure on the conduct of audit department for placing chronic audit paras before the Public Account Committee (PAC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the House for the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday expressed displeasure on the conduct of audit department for placing chronic audit paras before the Public Account Committee (PAC).

He observed, "I am strongly recommending, put up fresh audit paras of recent years before PAC and settle the old audit paras at Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) level,".

He said PAC in many cases appeared to be helpless and left with no choice but to settle the audit para instead of fixing the responsibility of misappropriation of public money against the concerned official.

"We can question the concerned officials in fresh paras but what can we do about those who either have retired or died or shifted abroad after retirement," remarked Senator Shibli Faraz.

An elected senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2015, Shibli Faraz remarked that he was attending the PAC meetings first time in his parliamentary career and shocked to know the way routine business of PAC was conducted.

"We need to reform Public Accounts Committee and its conduct of business" said the senator.

Suggesting a solution, the audit officials were requested that paras against concerned ministry or division or any public entity may be discussed in PAC during the service of concerned officers.

Throughout the week, the senator said, he was reviewing audit paras of 2010-11 or may be older than that against different ministries and departments the situation was more or less the same everywhere.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Died Same Money May 2015 From

Recent Stories

Ahmad, Ibtisam, Naveed shine on the day two of Qua ..

2 minutes ago

40 jewellers showcase designs at Hong Kong Pavilio ..

29 minutes ago

Countries to invest in transport sector; Minister

2 minutes ago

Car lifter held, three vehicles recovered in Islam ..

2 minutes ago

12 Police Inspectors promoted to rank of DSP

3 minutes ago

20 doctors from Lahore General Hospital sent to Ra ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.