Chronic Audit Paras useless to place before PAC: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the House for the Senate , Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday expressed displeasure on the conduct of audit department for placing chronic audit paras before the Public Account Committee (PAC).

He observed, "I am strongly recommending, put up fresh audit paras of recent years before PAC and settle the old audit paras at Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) level,".

He said PAC in many cases appeared to be helpless and left with no choice but to settle the audit para instead of fixing the responsibility of misappropriation of public money against the concerned official.

"We can question the concerned officials in fresh paras but what can we do about those who either have retired or died or shifted abroad after retirement," remarked Senator Shibli Faraz.

An elected senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2015, Shibli Faraz remarked that he was attending the PAC meetings first time in his parliamentary career and shocked to know the way routine business of PAC was conducted.

"We need to reform Public Accounts Committee and its conduct of business" said the senator.

Suggesting a solution, the audit officials were requested that paras against concerned ministry or division or any public entity may be discussed in PAC during the service of concerned officers.

Throughout the week, the senator said, he was reviewing audit paras of 2010-11 or may be older than that against different ministries and departments the situation was more or less the same everywhere.