Chrysanthemum Flowers Exhibition At Romi Park Attracts Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:19 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chrysanthemum flowers exhibition organized here by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is attracting the visitors as beautiful species of Chrysanthemum are spreading autumn hues.

According to RCB spokesman, the RCB, Horticulture Department had planted over 15,000 saplings of different species including Chrysanthemum flowers at various green belts and parks during this season.

He said, the board encourages the people to undertake more plantation to beautify the environment of the cantt areas and provide a pollution free environment to the residents.

He informed that RCB is making efforts for the plantations in all available spaces and have developed numerous greenbelts and grounds.

He said, the credit of all plantation goes to Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Maria Jabeen, Horticulturists Mehar Gul and her team which worked day and night to make the plantation campaign a success.

He informed, the citizens had also lauded efforts of the Cantt authorities particularly the gardeners who worked hard to undertake plantations.

He said that more than 100 species of chrysanthemum flowers have been displayed in the exhibition organized here at Romi Park.

He urged the people come forward and play their role in making the environment green and pollution free. All available resources are being utilized in this regard, he said.

The venue is presenting a festive look where exquisite colours and aroma of fresh flowers are adding to the aura of the exhibition.

