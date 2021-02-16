UrduPoint.com
Chughtai Lab Comes Under Fire After Its 'wrong Report' Went Viral On Social Media

3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:11 PM

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong report' went viral on social media

The social media users have criticized the lab with hashtag #BanChughtaiLab over its alleged negligence regarding blood test report which eventually caused a woman kidney failure during treatment at a local hospital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) People are strongly criticizing Chughtai Laboratory after it allegedly gave wrong information to a woman regarding her blood group which resulted in failure of her kidneys.

#BanChughtaiLab has become top trend on social media after reports emerged on social media regarding kidney failure of a woman namely Kiran who had earlier paid Chughtai Lab for blood test but allegedly was handed over wrong report and blood group. She went with the report to a local hospital for treatment and eventually that wrong report caused her kidney failure during the treatment.

Taking to Twitter, a woman shared reports of victim woman and said: “How shamelessly Hospital management ruined the life of a #Kiran through transfusion of unmatched blood.

Due to wrong treatment she got kidney failure we demand #JusticeforKiran, Health commission must took notice of this medical negligence...#BanSurgimedhospital#BanChughtaiLab,”.

Another Twitterati said: “Try to understand every life is important, I hope that these hospital mafia and Pakistan government will understand the value of a life.. #BanChughtaiLab #BanSurgimedHospital,”.

Sana Ullah, another Twitterati, also questioned Chughtai Lab, alleging that 66 per cent of its reports were wrong.

He wrote: “#BanChughtaiLab and every lab which is doing PCR 66% faulty results for krona testing,”.

