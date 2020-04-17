Chughtai Lab reduces 50% corona test charges on NAB persuasion

Chughtai Lab, Lahore had reduced the test charges of coronavirus by 50 percent on the persuasion of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Chughtai Lab, Lahore had reduced the test charges of coronavirus by 50 percent on the persuasion of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to NAB spokesman, NAB Lahore summoned Dr Umer and other management of Chughtai Lab on April 13, and asked to reduce the rates of coronavirus test sans compromising quality and accuracy.

NAB Lahore had also decided to contact other laboratories into the matter so that the deadly virus could be defeated with joint efforts, the spokesman added.