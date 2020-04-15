Chughtai Lab to give fifty pc concession in COVID-19 test: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab is trying to enhance the testing capacity in the province and is also coordinating with private labs to facilitate people across the province.

This was said by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid whie meeting the management of Chughtai Lab.

On the special request of the Health Minister, the Chughtai Lab management agreed to give 50 percent discount for first 100 patients of over 60 years of age on daily basis.

The Minister expressed her gratitude to the Chughtai Lab team for their support. "The private sector is responding to our call and we believe we all must come forward in this battle," said Dr. Yasmin Rashid.