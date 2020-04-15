UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chughtai Lab To Give Fifty Pc Concession In COVID-19 Test: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:38 PM

Chughtai Lab to give fifty pc concession in COVID-19 test: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Punjab is trying to enhance the testing capacity in the province and is also coordinating with private labs to facilitate people across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab is trying to enhance the testing capacity in the province and is also coordinating with private labs to facilitate people across the province.

This was said by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid whie meeting the management of Chughtai Lab.

On the special request of the Health Minister, the Chughtai Lab management agreed to give 50 percent discount for first 100 patients of over 60 years of age on daily basis.

The Minister expressed her gratitude to the Chughtai Lab team for their support. "The private sector is responding to our call and we believe we all must come forward in this battle," said Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Related Topics

Punjab All Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

16 minutes ago

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Art Dubai Group ..

25 minutes ago

Nakheel supports Dubai’s frontline heroes

55 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Slovakia Pulls 29 Troops From Afghanistan Amid Cor ..

2 minutes ago

'Tableeghi Jamaat Shoora suspended all preaching a ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.