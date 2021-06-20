Chughtai to be laid to rest in Rawalakot on Monday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The ill-fated member of AJK Legislative Assembly late Sardar Sagheer Ahmed Khan Chughtai, who was died in a road accident some 11 days back, will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in native village Bengoyeen in Rawalakot district on Monday, June 21, family sources have confirmed.

Earlier, the funeral prayers of Chughtai and his driver Muhammad Saeed Akhter will be offered at Sardar Muhammad Ashraf Khan Stadium in Rawalakot city at 4.00 pm the same day with full State honor, the State authorities told APP on Sunday evening.

Sardar Saghir Chughtai, the candidate of PTI from Rawlakot for AJK General Elections scheduled on 25 July, along with two others lost their lives as their vehicle fell into Jhelum river near Azad Patan in Kahuta sub division of Rawalpindi on their way to Rawalakot on June 10.

