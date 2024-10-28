Chuna Crush Plant Sealed For Violating Mining Act And SOP
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 06:33 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) In a decisive action to enforce government directives and uphold the Mining Act, the district administration Abbottabad has sealed the Chuna Crush Plant in for significant violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety protocols.
Acting on special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima led an inspection team to investigate the facility, uncovering multiple breaches that necessitated immediate action.
During the inspection, serious complaints about the Chuna Crush Plant’s activities were confirmed, revealing a pattern of illegal operations and disregard for safety regulations.
The team thoroughly examined the plant’s machinery and processes, uncovering evidence of unauthorized activities and substantial neglect of mandatory safety measures. Consequently, the plant was sealed on the spot.
The district administration has emphasized that stringent actions will continue against any entities violating the Mining Act and SOPs. Authorities urged the public and businesses to comply fully with government guidelines on environmental and social impacts. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad has issued a stern warning to industries and individuals, affirming that strict penalties will follow for any future breaches.
