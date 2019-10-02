UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chunian Case Accused Remanded In Police Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:41 PM

Chunian case accused remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian to the police on 15-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian to the police on 15-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused, Sohail Shahzad, was produced amid strict security.

The court ordered for removing a cover from face of the accused and inquired about his identity. The accused stated that he was Sohail Shahzad and requested that he should not be tortured.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the accused was involved in rape and murder of four children and he was arrested after his DNA matched the samples collected from the bodies of the children found killed in Chunian.

He pleaded with the court for handing over the accused on physical remand for further investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to the police on 15-day physical remand and directed for producing him again on expiry of the remand term.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad, 27, on Oct 1, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the bodies of the children found killed in Chunian.

Shahzad had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran, 12, Salman, 9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Punjab Abdul Qayyum Khan Chunian From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan: Neglected still

14 minutes ago

Limited tickets for Lahore T20 Is remaining

25 minutes ago

President of Pakistan hails OICCI members’ contr ..

32 minutes ago

&#039;Qelada&#039; project for People of Determina ..

46 minutes ago

Transport stands of 36 districts of Punjab to be u ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.