Chunian case accused remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian to the police on 15-day physical remand

ATC Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused, Sohail Shahzad, was produced amid strict security.

The court ordered for removing a cover from face of the accused and inquired about his identity. The accused stated that he was Sohail Shahzad and requested that he should not be tortured.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the accused was involved in rape and murder of four children and he was arrested after his DNA matched the samples collected from the bodies of the children found killed in Chunian.

He pleaded with the court for handing over the accused on physical remand for further investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to the police on 15-day physical remand and directed for producing him again on expiry of the remand term.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad, 27, on Oct 1, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the bodies of the children found killed in Chunian.

Shahzad had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran, 12, Salman, 9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8.