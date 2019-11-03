Chunian child incident accused arrested

KASUR, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Sohail Habib Tajak has disclosed that the accused in Chunian child abuse and killing incident has been arrested.

He stated this in a press conference at Changa Manga rest house near here on Sunday.

DPO Kasur Zahid Nawaz, parent of four ill-fated innocent children, journalists, traders, members of civil society and a large number of people were also present.

The RPO said police had got 15-day remand of the accused, Sohail Shehzad (27), and interrogation was in progress.

He said the accused was a security guard in a private school, adding during investigation, the accused also confessed his heinous crime.

Earlier, the accused was identified with the help of the DNA test and other corroborating evidence.

The RPO lauded day and night effort of police teams, which resulted in the arrest of the accused.

He also lauded the role of other departments which extended support to the police to arrest the accused.