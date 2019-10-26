UrduPoint.com
Chunian Murder Case: Senate Body Issues Appreciates Punjab Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 09:58 PM

The Standing Committee of Senate for Interior on Saturday appreciated the Punjab government's prompt action for resolving the child murder case in Chunian

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Standing Committee of Senate for Interior on Saturday appreciated the Punjab government's prompt action for resolving the child murder case in Chunian.

The committee issued a commendatory letter here to the Punjab government in this regard.

The professional expertise of the Punjab police for tracing out the murderer and efforts of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and Provincial Home Department for assisting the case on the scientific grounds were also appreciated.

The committee said that Forensic Science Agency traced the accused through DNA test and police arrested the accused by taking prompt measures. The allocation of Rs. 24 crore for the DNA test by Punjab government was also apprecaited in the commendatory letter.

The committee also praised the performance of Provincial Cabinet Committee for Law & Order headed by Provincial Minister for Law and Order.

The senate body recommended medal and prize to the five police officers and officials including RPO Dr Tajiq Sohail, DPO Zahid Nawaz Murawat, SP Quddos Baig, Sub-Inspector M. Jabbar and Constable Hakim Ali. Chairman Standing Committee of Senate for Interior Affairs has also recommended promotion for Constable Hakim Ali.

It merits to mention here that Chairman of Senate Standing Committee for Interior Remah Malik had took suo-moto notice of kidnap and murder of four children in Chunian.

