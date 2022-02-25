Chuntra police arrested accused involved in aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, informed police spokesman.

The accused was identified as Adnan Khan.

On receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Saddar conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Chuntra Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered arms and weapon used in crime and a case has been registered against him. SP Saddar said that no one would be allowed to violate the rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would be dealt with strictly.