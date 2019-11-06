Chup Taazia procession concludes peacefully

The procession of Chup Taazia led by Imtiaz Hussain and Nasir Hussain after emerging from Nishtar, culminated peacefully at Hussainian Imam Bargah Kharadar here on Wednesday.

Earlier, prominent scholar Ali Qarar Naqvi addressed the main Majlis at Nishter Park here, said a spokes person to the DIG South.

The Chup Taazia, "silent procession taken out every year on Rabi-ul-Awwal 08 to commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Hasan al-Askari".

The procession after passing through Capri Cinema, Rainbow Center, Empress Market, Regal chowk, Tibet Center, Jama Cloth Market, Plastic Market and Baghdadi crossing, entered the Hussain Iranian Imambargah Kharbdar.

Strict security measures were adopted by the law enforcers on the whole route of the procession.

The officials of law enforcement agencies regularly visited the route of procession to inspect the security arrangements and also issued instructions on spot to the personnel on duty.