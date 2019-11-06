UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chup Taazia Procession Concludes Peacefully

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:16 PM

Chup Taazia procession concludes peacefully

The procession of Chup Taazia led by Imtiaz Hussain and Nasir Hussain after emerging from Nishtar, culminated peacefully at Hussainian Imam Bargah Kharadar here on Wednesday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The procession of Chup Taazia led by Imtiaz Hussain and Nasir Hussain after emerging from Nishtar, culminated peacefully at Hussainian Imam Bargah Kharadar here on Wednesday.

Earlier, prominent scholar Ali Qarar Naqvi addressed the main Majlis at Nishter Park here, said a spokes person to the DIG South.

The Chup Taazia, "silent procession taken out every year on Rabi-ul-Awwal 08 to commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Hasan al-Askari".

The procession after passing through Capri Cinema, Rainbow Center, Empress Market, Regal chowk, Tibet Center, Jama Cloth Market, Plastic Market and Baghdadi crossing, entered the Hussain Iranian Imambargah Kharbdar.

Strict security measures were adopted by the law enforcers on the whole route of the procession.

The officials of law enforcement agencies regularly visited the route of procession to inspect the security arrangements and also issued instructions on spot to the personnel on duty.

Related Topics

Nasir Market From Muharram

Recent Stories

Hearing of one constitution avenue/grand Hayat Hot ..

16 minutes ago

2019 Islamic Banking Index reports highest penetra ..

33 minutes ago

Farmers advised pest scouting to save cotton crop ..

1 minute ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) project handing ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Has Checked Recent Reports About Terrorist ..

1 minute ago

Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant to Become Full ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.