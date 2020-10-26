UrduPoint.com
Chup Tazia Procession Concludes Peacefully In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:31 PM

Chup Tazia procession concludes peacefully in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A mourning procession in respect of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala concluded after culmination of last procession "Chup Tazia" in peaceful manner here on Monday (8th Rabiul Awal).

The last mourning procession for the year was brought out from Qadamgah Maula Ali (A.S) after Zuhr prayers marching its traditional routes of Koh Noor Chowk, station Road, Lajpat Road, Risala Road, Saddar and Bohri Bazzar terminated at Karbala Dadan Shah before Maghrib prayers.

All link roads and streets connecting the routes of the procession were sealed with barbed wires and the passage from walk through gates.

Besides, deployment of commandos atop of buildings at different points, the contingents of Rangers, scouts have escorted the mourning procession from its starting point till the final destination.

However, no untoward incident was reported during the passage of the mourning procession.

More Stories From Pakistan

