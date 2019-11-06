Chup Tazia procession culminated peacefully in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The mourning of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions concluded after culmination of last procession "Chup Tazia" in a peaceful manner here on Wednesday (8th Rabiul Awal) in the city like other parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The mourning of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions concluded after culmination of last procession "Chup Tazia" in a peaceful manner here on Wednesday (8th Rabiul Awal) in the city like other parts of the country.

The last mourning procession for the year was brought out from Qadamgah Moula Ali (A.S) after Zuhr prayers marching its traditional routes of Koh Noor Chowk, Station Road, Lajpat Road, Risala Road, Saddar and Bohri Bazaar terminated at Karbala Dadan Shah before Maghrib prayers.

All link roads and streets connecting the routes of the procession were sealed with barbwires and the mourners were allowed to enter the procession after thorough body search and passage from walk-through gates.

Besides, deployment of commandos atop of buildings at different points, Rangers, scouts have escorted the mourning procession from its starting point till the final destination.

However, no untoward incident was reported during the passage of the mourning procession.