Church of Pakistan condemns publication of blasphemous caricatures

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Dr Jimmy Mathew Thursday strongly condemned publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

Dr Jimmy Mathew who is from northern Diocese Mardan Church of Pakistan, condemned anti islam speech by French President and urged United Nation Organization (UNO) to legislate to prevent these kinds of acts in future.

He expressed annoyance over this blasphemy act and said that hurting the emotions of Muslims in the name of 'freedom of speech' was an intolerable act.

He said the Church of Pakistan and all the Christian community strongly condemns the publishing of these caricatures.

"We have already written a letter to UNO some five years ago to take steps for prevention of blasphemy in the name of freedom of expression and again request UNO to make legislation for peace and prosperity across the globe." Dr Jimmy said.