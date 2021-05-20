UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Churches Association Of Hazara Condemns Israeli Attack On Palestine

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Churches association of Hazara condemns Israeli attack on Palestine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Association of Churches of Hazara division Thursday strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinian Muslims and Al-Aqsa mosque.

Churches association condemned the attack in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Advocate Zakir Paul and priest Rafique Javed.

The association also demanded from human rights NGOs and United Nations to settle the 70 years old issue between Palestine and Israel where thousands of innocent people including children and women.

Zakir Paul advocates while speaking said that UN should stop Israeli brutalities in the Ghaza where the whole region is at the risk of war.

He further said that during ten days of war which was imposed by Israel on the people of Palestine have taken lives of hundreds of innocent people which should be stopped immediately to save more lives.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Israel Palestine Women Mosque Muslim From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

4 minutes ago

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

17 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

26 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

32 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

32 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.