Churches association of Hazara condemns Israeli attack on Palestine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Association of Churches of Hazara division Thursday strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinian Muslims and Al-Aqsa mosque.

Churches association condemned the attack in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Advocate Zakir Paul and priest Rafique Javed.

The association also demanded from human rights NGOs and United Nations to settle the 70 years old issue between Palestine and Israel where thousands of innocent people including children and women.

Zakir Paul advocates while speaking said that UN should stop Israeli brutalities in the Ghaza where the whole region is at the risk of war.

He further said that during ten days of war which was imposed by Israel on the people of Palestine have taken lives of hundreds of innocent people which should be stopped immediately to save more lives.