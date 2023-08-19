Open Menu

Churches, Christians' Houses To Be Restored Within Next Couple Of Days: IG Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 02:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that rehabilitation of Christian localities in Jaranwala had been started and their houses and churches would be restored within next couple of days.

Talking to media persons at Danish school during his visit to Jaranwala on Friday night, he condemned Jaranwala incident strongly and said that the affected Christians would be compensated besides rehabilitating their houses and churches on war-footing. The churches were a sacred place and these would be restored with more beauty than before.

At present the affected Christian families were settled in Danish School temporarily and they would be shifted in their houses within next couple of days as rehabilitation of their residences and churches were started and it would be completed speedily, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that main accused of blasphemy and desecration case had been arrested and they were under investigation process. Similarly, the violation cases were also registered and the accused were being arrested on the basis of their video data, face tracing artificial intelligence and NADRA record.

Those accused were also being apprehended who instigated others for vandalizing Christian houses and churches through social media and real culprits of Jaranwala incident would be punished without any discrimination, he added.

Responding to yet another query, the IG Punjab assured that no innocent person would be penalized in violation case.

He said that the Regional Police Officer (RPO) was directed to investigate the complaint that some journalists were apprehended in violation case. If such person was found innocent, he would be released immediately as no innocent people could be locked behind bars, he added.

Earlier, the IG Police Punjab also met with elders of Christian community and representatives of different schools of thoughts and assured them to provide foolproof security to Christian localities and churches.

He also announced to provide free education to the children of Christian community in Police Welfare Schools and said that all necessary facilities would be provided to them on priority basis.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abid Khan, DIG Ahsan Younus, CPO Usman Akram Gondal, SSP Muhammad Afzal and others were also present on the occasion.

