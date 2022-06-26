UrduPoint.com

Churches Security Beefed Up In Rwp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Churches security beefed up in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari here on Sunday enhanced security at churches.

According to the police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi police have made strict measures to ensure security of the Christian community at churches.

CPO further ordered effective patrolling in their respective areas.

The police also decided to take strict action against beggars and asked hotels to maintain a proper check in and out records of visitors, spokesman added.

