Open Menu

Churches Security On High Alert Ahead Of Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Churches security on high alert ahead of Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The provincial capital was placed under high-security alert on Sunday to ensure the safety of churches ahead of Christmas.

Enhanced security arrangements included the deployment of additional police force and snipers at sensitive churches. Police teams carried out their duties with vigilance, providing comprehensive security for prayer services. Search and sweep operations were conducted around churches and in Christian neighborhoods to maintain a secure environment. Senior officers supervised security measures at churches and other important locations to ensure effectiveness. Comprehensive checks on individuals and vehicles were enforced at the city's entry and exit points.

Meanwhile, the Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite Force teams carried out their daily patrols around churches to ensure a strong presence.

In a statement, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed Lahore Police's dedication to safeguarding religious minorities. He emphasized that the Meesaq Centers were actively addressing the issues of Christian citizens on a priority basis.

Additionally, he highlighted that Lahore Police was committed to, not only protecting minorities' worship places, but also ensuring the provision of legal services to these communities.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Christmas Vehicles Alert Sunday Prayer Christian

Recent Stories

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

1 hour ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

2 hours ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

2 hours ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

3 hours ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

3 hours ago
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

3 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

5 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

7 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

8 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan