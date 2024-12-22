Churches security on high alert ahead of Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The provincial capital was placed under high-security alert on Sunday to ensure the safety of churches ahead of Christmas.

Enhanced security arrangements included the deployment of additional police force and snipers at sensitive churches. Police teams carried out their duties with vigilance, providing comprehensive security for prayer services. Search and sweep operations were conducted around churches and in Christian neighborhoods to maintain a secure environment. Senior officers supervised security measures at churches and other important locations to ensure effectiveness. Comprehensive checks on individuals and vehicles were enforced at the city's entry and exit points.

Meanwhile, the Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite Force teams carried out their daily patrols around churches to ensure a strong presence.

In a statement, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed Lahore Police's dedication to safeguarding religious minorities. He emphasized that the Meesaq Centers were actively addressing the issues of Christian citizens on a priority basis.

Additionally, he highlighted that Lahore Police was committed to, not only protecting minorities' worship places, but also ensuring the provision of legal services to these communities.