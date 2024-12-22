Churches Security On High Alert Ahead Of Christmas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The provincial capital was placed under high-security alert on Sunday to ensure the safety of churches ahead of Christmas.
Enhanced security arrangements included the deployment of additional police force and snipers at sensitive churches. Police teams carried out their duties with vigilance, providing comprehensive security for prayer services. Search and sweep operations were conducted around churches and in Christian neighborhoods to maintain a secure environment. Senior officers supervised security measures at churches and other important locations to ensure effectiveness. Comprehensive checks on individuals and vehicles were enforced at the city's entry and exit points.
Meanwhile, the Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite Force teams carried out their daily patrols around churches to ensure a strong presence.
In a statement, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed Lahore Police's dedication to safeguarding religious minorities. He emphasized that the Meesaq Centers were actively addressing the issues of Christian citizens on a priority basis.
Additionally, he highlighted that Lahore Police was committed to, not only protecting minorities' worship places, but also ensuring the provision of legal services to these communities.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Churches security on high alert ahead of Christmas2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police committed to resolve public issues on priority; says SP Swan Zone2 minutes ago
-
'Citizen registration process to be accelerated'2 minutes ago
-
Eight held in sheesha café raids in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
SSP reviews the police welfare, all necessarily items provide police Jawans12 minutes ago
-
Policeman arrested for selling drugs12 minutes ago
-
Nephrology machine, winter bedding donated to Allied Hospital-I12 minutes ago
-
Gang arrested, goods recovered12 minutes ago
-
Peace Council Pakistan highlights role of security forces in oath-taking ceremony12 minutes ago
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims arrive in Lahore from Chakwal21 minutes ago
-
Sindh University Academic Convocation 2019-2023 will be held on Dec 2321 minutes ago
-
200 constables approved for promotion21 minutes ago