Churna Island designated MPA, boosting marine conservation efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) After years of dedicated marine protection efforts, Churna Island has finally been designated as the second Marine Protected Area (MPA) by the Government of Balochistan.

This long-awaited decision marks a significant step in protecting the island’s rich marine biodiversity and reflects the sustained efforts and achievements of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan towards coastal and marine protection in Pakistan, a news release said.

IUCN Pakistan, which serves as the convener of the National Coordinating Body (NCB) – a joint-stakeholder platform chaired by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), has been actively engaged in coastal conservation and governance across the country.

The marine initiative launched by IUCN Pakistan in 2016 under the Mangroves for Future (MFF) program, with support from NCB and its members, including the Forest & Wildlife Department, Government of Balochistan, has worked diligently over the years on strategic research, identification, and enhancement of marine protected areas in Pakistan.

These efforts resulted in attention towards four proposed locations for MPA which included Astola Island, Churna Island, Miani Hor, and Gwadar Bay. The proposed areas were considered vulnerable to human activities and interventions, endangering their preservation and fragile ecosystems.

The developments by IUCN Pakistan and NCB members led to the historic milestone of Astola Island’s official recognition as the first-ever Marine Protected Area in Pakistan.

Following Astola’s designation, the approval of Churna Island as an MPA showcases the consistent efforts by the Forest and Wildlife Department, the Government of Balochistan, primarily supported and assisted by IUCN Pakistan’s strategic expertise.

Churna Island serves as a significant marine hotspot, renowned for its rich marine life, including 25 species of coral reef, 250 fish species, several migratory bird species, endangered whale sharks, and sea turtles.

The MPA designation will provide the necessary legal protection to Churna Island’s surrounding water, regulating human activities such as fishing, tourism, and industrial pollution, which have posed a threat to the island’s ecosystem in recent years.

IUCN Pakistan’s vision and approach towards marine protection serves as a sustainable model for preserving biodiversity, promoting responsible resource use, and ensuring long-term conservation of marine ecosystems. Along NCB members, IUCN is actively contributing through further programs and studies to establish and implement management plans for both Churna Island and the previously declared MPA, Astola Island.

Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan, Mahmood Akhtar Cheema commended the Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Department for its efforts in achieving the important milestone for marine conservation. This designation is expected to have lasting positive impacts on Pakistan’s marine biodiversity and the coastal communities that depend on these ecosystems for their livelihood.