Churna Island Designated MPA, Boosting Marine Conservation Efforts
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) After years of dedicated marine protection efforts, Churna Island has finally been designated as the second Marine Protected Area (MPA) by the Government of Balochistan.
This long-awaited decision marks a significant step in protecting the island’s rich marine biodiversity and reflects the sustained efforts and achievements of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan towards coastal and marine protection in Pakistan, a news release said.
IUCN Pakistan, which serves as the convener of the National Coordinating Body (NCB) – a joint-stakeholder platform chaired by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), has been actively engaged in coastal conservation and governance across the country.
The marine initiative launched by IUCN Pakistan in 2016 under the Mangroves for Future (MFF) program, with support from NCB and its members, including the Forest & Wildlife Department, Government of Balochistan, has worked diligently over the years on strategic research, identification, and enhancement of marine protected areas in Pakistan.
These efforts resulted in attention towards four proposed locations for MPA which included Astola Island, Churna Island, Miani Hor, and Gwadar Bay. The proposed areas were considered vulnerable to human activities and interventions, endangering their preservation and fragile ecosystems.
The developments by IUCN Pakistan and NCB members led to the historic milestone of Astola Island’s official recognition as the first-ever Marine Protected Area in Pakistan.
Following Astola’s designation, the approval of Churna Island as an MPA showcases the consistent efforts by the Forest and Wildlife Department, the Government of Balochistan, primarily supported and assisted by IUCN Pakistan’s strategic expertise.
Churna Island serves as a significant marine hotspot, renowned for its rich marine life, including 25 species of coral reef, 250 fish species, several migratory bird species, endangered whale sharks, and sea turtles.
The MPA designation will provide the necessary legal protection to Churna Island’s surrounding water, regulating human activities such as fishing, tourism, and industrial pollution, which have posed a threat to the island’s ecosystem in recent years.
IUCN Pakistan’s vision and approach towards marine protection serves as a sustainable model for preserving biodiversity, promoting responsible resource use, and ensuring long-term conservation of marine ecosystems. Along NCB members, IUCN is actively contributing through further programs and studies to establish and implement management plans for both Churna Island and the previously declared MPA, Astola Island.
Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan, Mahmood Akhtar Cheema commended the Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Department for its efforts in achieving the important milestone for marine conservation. This designation is expected to have lasting positive impacts on Pakistan’s marine biodiversity and the coastal communities that depend on these ecosystems for their livelihood.
Recent Stories
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP to increase Kafaalat stipends amount up to Rs. 13,500 by January; support 10 mln families2 minutes ago
-
EU special envoy meets Azam Nazeer Tarar to discuss religious freedom12 minutes ago
-
UET organizes seminar on Pak-Afghan shared water12 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan ink landmark leather industry pact, boosting Sino-Pak collaboration, trade12 minutes ago
-
PITB to develop app & software for PEF, agreement signed22 minutes ago
-
Nation pays heartfelt tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on his 59th martyrdom anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Punjab, CDA collaborate to address Islamabad's water shortage22 minutes ago
-
DC says bus stand to be modernised22 minutes ago
-
Girls outshine boys in BISE Peshawar intermediate results22 minutes ago
-
Petroleum prices reduced by Rs 47.54 per litre since May: NA told42 minutes ago
-
Fake milk supply gang busted, 3 arrested42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training on fire safety, first aid for students52 minutes ago