Churri, a centuries old traditional delicacy, still enjoys penchant of Peshawarities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Churri, a sweet food composite made up of coarsely ground corn flour bread mixed with raisin, coconut, fennel seeds, cardamom, and peanuts, is a centuries-old traditional delicacy of Peshawar and still enjoys liking of the city dwellers.

The tradition of preparing and serving the sweet Churri is strictly confined to the `Safar' -- the second month of the lunar Islamic Calendar -- and will disappear for a year after the end of this month.

"As the month of Safar starts, elderly women in Peshawar city make arrangements for preparation of Churri which is distributed among poor, neighbors and relatives as well," explains Muhammad Zia-ud-Din, a local researcher who works for Ghandhara Hindko board, a literary, cultural and social welfare organization.

The city dwellers are also seem complaining with their neighbours and relatives over ignoring them in distribution of the Churri during the season, he remarked.

The tradition also have a religious background and is linked to the practice of serving of sweet grinded bread by Hazarat Fatima (RA) as thanks giving over the recovery of her ailing father, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Zia-ud-Din told APP. Churri preparation and serving in Peshawar is done in imitation of Hazarat Fatima (RA)'s act, Zia reiterated.

The concept gave birth to this tradition in the past and the city dwellers are continuing the practice despite of the fact that many old traditions have withered away in present age of modernity.

He said there was also a concept among people that Safar was spiritually dangerous for humans and doling out of donations in shape of Churri distribution would save them from all harms, Zia added.

Giving details about the recipe of Churri, an elderly woman from Peshawar informed APP that special corn flour dough were prepared and then filled with 'desi ghee'. Some people add sugar for sweetening of the flour and some like jaggery (gur), she added.

The baked bread is spread in pieces on a long sheet spread over an open place in house and inmates, mostly female and kids, start crushing them into small pieces with their hands.

Later, the crushed bread is mixed with different items like coconut, dry fruit, fennel seeds which serves as condiments and enhance flavor of the product.

The woman, who is in her late 70's, said crushing of bread by hand was a difficult task. However, she went on to say, preparation of Churri by bakaries had made it easy for youngsters to maintain the traditions besides enjoying it.

Taking financial benefits from local traditions, owners of bakers and confectionaries have also displayed signs boards informing customers about availability of Churri.

A salesman at Peshawar's prominent Salman Bakery informed that they regularly prepare and sell Churri in Safar. In current season the price of per kg of Churri is fixed as Rs 350, he told APP.

Javed, an owner of a bakery on Warsak Road has also showcased Churri decorated with dry fruit for attraction of customers.

This is a traditional food of Peshawarites and is demanded by customers in Safar, therefore we make arrangement for its sale, Javed told APP.

As a good businessman we also take benefit of local traditions and prepare food items being demanded by people from time to time, he remarked.

