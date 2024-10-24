CIA arrest smuggler, recover drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) CIA police, Uthal in an operation on Thursday arrested a drug smuggler and recovered hashish 32.4 Kgs from his possession.

CIA police team checked a van at Uthal check-post, arrested a man named Abdul Shakoor and recovered the drugs.

The police concerned registered a case and started further prob.

