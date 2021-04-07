UrduPoint.com
CIA Arrested Eight Dacoits

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

CIA arrested eight dacoits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :CIA police (City Division) smashed three dacoity and burglary gangs and arrested their eight members and recovered cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

DSP CIA (City) Javed Siddique led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the gangsters.

The gangsters looted citizens at gun point and deprived them from different items.

Dozens of dacoity and robbery cases in different police stations had been traced against the arrested accused. The arrested accused were identified- Ehsan,Abdul Haq, Nawaz, Dilawar, Zubair, Zulfiqar, Shehroz and Munir.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

