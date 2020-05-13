UrduPoint.com
CIA Arrested Inter-district Cattle Lifters' Gang

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:06 PM

HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The CIA staff have arrested an inter-district gang involved in cattle lifting, here on Wednesday.

The staff headed by DSP (Organised Crimes) Hafizabad, raided different places and arrested a three-member gang including ring leader Ahmad Bloch r/o Mandi Bahauddin.

The staff recovered 14 stolen cattle worth Rs. 30 lakh.

The gang was wanted by the local police in ten others cases of cattle lifting.

