CIA arrested inter-district cattle lifters' gang

HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The CIA staff have arrested an inter-district gang involved in cattle lifting, here on Wednesday.

The staff headed by DSP (Organised Crimes) Hafizabad, raided different places and arrested a three-member gang including ring leader Ahmad Bloch r/o Mandi Bahauddin.

The staff recovered 14 stolen cattle worth Rs. 30 lakh.

The gang was wanted by the local police in ten others cases of cattle lifting.