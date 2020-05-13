UrduPoint.com
CIA Arrested Three Suspected Robbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 second ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Tuesday arrested three suspected robbers in Islamabad and recovered Rs3 million from them, a private news channel reported.

The arrested suspects used to follow those people who withdrawing cash from banks and deprive them of their money, according to CIA officials.

CIA DSP Hakim Khan said that the group was using stolen motorbikes with fake number plates.

The suspects were identified as Rizwan, Yaseen Khan and Asif Jilani. They robbed people within the limits of Tarnol police station.

