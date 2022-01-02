UrduPoint.com

CIA Arrests Five Member Afghan Gang

Published January 02, 2022

CIA arrests five member Afghan gang

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The CIA police team arrested a five-member Afghan gang involved in a robbery and two mobile phone thieves involved in the theft and recovered Rs 170,000 cash, 32 mobile phones and as well as motorbike and weapons used in crime, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to details, on the special instructions of Islamabad IGP Ahsan Younas, DIG Operations Awais Ahmed gave special task to CIA police to arrest the accused involved in dacoity, snatching and theft and recover the looted goods.

The CIA police arrested five-member Afghan gang and two members of mobile phone theft gang, and Rs 170,000, 32 mobile phones and as well as motorbike and weapons used in crime.

The five-member Afghan gang is identified as Khanullah, Dost Mohammad, Mohammad Adil, Zahir Khan and Abdul Manan, while other mobile phone thieves include Jahangir and Waqar Hussain.

DIG Operations Awais Ahmed announced the awarding of cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the CIA police team for their outstanding performance.

