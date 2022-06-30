UrduPoint.com

CIA Arrests Inter-provincial Weapons Smuggler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 08:42 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) has claimed to arrest an inter-provincial weapons smuggler.

The CIA's in-charge Munir Abbassi informed here on Thursday that they arrested the suspect Humayun Khan, a resident of Peshawar, from the National Highway near Hatri.

He said citing the initial interrogation that the suspect was involved in smuggling weapons from KPK to different parts of Sindh.

Abbassi claimed that the police recovered 2 M4 rifles and a 9MM pistol along with bullets from possession of the suspect.

The police official told that a FIR nominating Khan had been lodged at Hatri police station under the Sindh Arms Act.

