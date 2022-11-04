CIA building declared sub-jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has declared the building of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Sector I-9 as a sub-jail.

According to a notification issued by Chief Commissioner ICT office, those who would create unrest in the Federal Capital in pursuance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march and sit-ins would be put in jail.

The ICT police would be accountable for the security of prisoners and sub-jail building.

The record of prisoners would be kept by a police officer (BPS-17), till the arrival of the assistant or Deputy Superintendent Jail.