CIA busts snatchers gang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Islamabad police busted a snatchers gang and recovered mobile phone, ATM cards, bike and weapon used in crime.

The accused were identified as Kashif alias Kashi S/o Muhammad Nisar and Basharat Ali S/o Sardar Khan, a news release on Thursday said.

The accused were involved in looting citizens at gunpoint.

Case has been registered against them at PS Industrial Area and further investigation was underway.

It is pertinent to mention that IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.