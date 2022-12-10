UrduPoint.com

CIA Cantonment Bust Dacoit Gang

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 08:43 PM

CIA Cantonment bust dacoit gang

The CIA Cantonment busted a dacoit gang involved in murder of a youth in Defence area during a dacoity some days ago.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The CIA Cantonment busted a dacoit gang involved in murder of a youth in Defence area during a dacoity some days ago.

Those arrested were identified as Saleem Joban, Akash, Azeem, Moazam and Abdul Jabbar.

The police also recovered lakhs of rupees in cash, gold ornaments and weapons from the possession of the accused.

SPCIA Shamsul Haq Durrani constituted a special police team, under the supervision of DSP CIA Cantonment Tariq Kiani, which arrested the gangsters.

During investigation, the accused confessed to committing eight robberies in different areas of the city. The accused confessed to killing a youth for resisting the robbery.

Related Topics

Murder Police CIA Robbery Gold From

Recent Stories

There Is No Geopolitical 'Game' in Russia-Kazakhst ..

There Is No Geopolitical 'Game' in Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Gas Union - Lavr ..

3 minutes ago
 21 Sui gas meters disconnected

21 Sui gas meters disconnected

3 minutes ago
 Ronaldo benched again as Portgual face Morocco in ..

Ronaldo benched again as Portgual face Morocco in World Cup quarters

3 minutes ago
 NAB Karachi organizes awareness walk on Internatio ..

NAB Karachi organizes awareness walk on International Anti-Corruption Day

3 minutes ago
 German Armed Forces Lack Supplies Due to Berlin's ..

German Armed Forces Lack Supplies Due to Berlin's Military Aid to Kiev - Parliam ..

17 minutes ago
 ETPB retrieved state lands worth Rs 610.5m from il ..

ETPB retrieved state lands worth Rs 610.5m from illegal occupants

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.