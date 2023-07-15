CIA conducts successful operation against motorcycle lifters

CIA Police here on Saturday conducted successful action against inter-provincial motorcycle thief gang and recovered 10 motorcycles

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ):CIA Police here on Saturday conducted successful action against inter-provincial motorcycle thief gang and recovered 10 motorcycles.

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry said in a press conference that the in-charge CIA Inayat Ali Zardari along with the police during a successful joint operation near PCB ground in jurisdictions of town police station and other areas of the district arrested Muharram Ali, Waheed and Akram.

The SSP said that further criminal records were being checked while cases were also registered against the accused in different police stations of the province.