Open Menu

CIA Conducts Successful Operation Against Motorcycle Lifters

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 07:21 PM

CIA conducts successful operation against motorcycle lifters

CIA Police here on Saturday conducted successful action against inter-provincial motorcycle thief gang and recovered 10 motorcycles

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ):CIA Police here on Saturday conducted successful action against inter-provincial motorcycle thief gang and recovered 10 motorcycles.

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry said in a press conference that the in-charge CIA Inayat Ali Zardari along with the police during a successful joint operation near PCB ground in jurisdictions of town police station and other areas of the district arrested Muharram Ali, Waheed and Akram.

The SSP said that further criminal records were being checked while cases were also registered against the accused in different police stations of the province.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Police Police Station PCB CIA Asad Ali Criminals Muharram

Recent Stories

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of ..

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ..

5 minutes ago
 LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan ..

LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon ..

ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon think tanks to promote mutual ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

2 hours ago
 Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islama ..

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islamabad

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

2 hours ago
UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing mo ..

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing momentum: Bin Touq

3 hours ago
 UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

4 hours ago
 Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

4 hours ago
 UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan