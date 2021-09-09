CIA Director calls on Army Chief; ISI chief

Director Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), USA William Joseph Burns on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Director Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), USA William Joseph Burns on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and current situation in Afghanistan were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It was reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.