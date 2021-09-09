UrduPoint.com

CIA Director Calls On Army Chief; ISI Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:05 PM

CIA Director calls on Army Chief; ISI chief

Director Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), USA William Joseph Burns on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Director Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), USA William Joseph Burns on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and current situation in Afghanistan were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It was reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Afghanistan Army Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Inter Services Intelligenc All

Recent Stories

Southern China reports new distribution area of ra ..

Southern China reports new distribution area of rare plant

1 minute ago
 China's regular stresses opening-up, cross-border ..

China's regular stresses opening-up, cross-border cooperation

1 minute ago
 China protects people's rights to vote, stand for ..

China protects people's rights to vote, stand for election: action plan

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

1 minute ago
 Plea against Woman TikToker dismissed

Plea against Woman TikToker dismissed

20 minutes ago
 German football team stuck in Scotland after plane ..

German football team stuck in Scotland after plane problem

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.