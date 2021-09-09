CIA director calls on COAS, ISI Chief discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Joseph Burns called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said in a statement that the matters of mutual interests, the regional security situation and current situation in Afghanistan were discussed.

The ISPR said, “It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people,”.

The CIA chief appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and vowed to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier, Burn also held meeting with India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and discussed with him the emerging situation in Afghanistan. The media reports said that a US delegation of intelligence and security officials, led by Chief of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns called on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and discussed the situation in Afghanistan.