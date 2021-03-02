CIA foils smuggling bid

The CIA Police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid from Karachi to Mirpurkahas here at Hyderabad By-pass and seized 30 kilogram drug from a car

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The CIA Police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid from Karachi to Mirpurkahas here at Hyderabad By-pass and seized 30 kilogram drug from a car.

According to Police, DSP CIA Ali Muhammad Mughul along with Police party chased a car and intercepted the vehicle near Filter Plant at Jamshoro road and seized 30 kilogram from it but no one could be arrested because driver managed to escape from the scene.

A case has been registered against unidentified driver of the vehicle under section 9-C Narcotics Act at Bhitai Nagar Police Station and further investigation in the case was underway, statement said.

According to CIA police sources, the value of the seized hashish has been estimated around Rs. 2.1 million in local market while millions or rupees in international market.