UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIA Foils Smuggling Bid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:04 PM

CIA foils smuggling bid

The CIA Police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid from Karachi to Mirpurkahas here at Hyderabad By-pass and seized 30 kilogram drug from a car

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The CIA Police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid from Karachi to Mirpurkahas here at Hyderabad By-pass and seized 30 kilogram drug from a car.

According to Police, DSP CIA Ali Muhammad Mughul along with Police party chased a car and intercepted the vehicle near Filter Plant at Jamshoro road and seized 30 kilogram from it but no one could be arrested because driver managed to escape from the scene.

A case has been registered against unidentified driver of the vehicle under section 9-C Narcotics Act at Bhitai Nagar Police Station and further investigation in the case was underway, statement said.

According to CIA police sources, the value of the seized hashish has been estimated around Rs. 2.1 million in local market while millions or rupees in international market.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station CIA Driver Road Vehicle Car Hyderabad Jamshoro Market From Million

Recent Stories

59 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Olympiakos owner Marinakis handed five-month pitch ..

2 minutes ago

Flour mills bound for quality flour provision

7 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 7 Russian Officials, 14 En ..

7 minutes ago

Japanese Woman Dies After Pfizer Vaccination, Expe ..

7 minutes ago

Wheelchair Handball Champion Trophy starts at UAF

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.