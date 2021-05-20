CIA head constable arrested over corruption

Head Constable of CIA police Iqbal Town was arrested on charge of taking illegal gratification from a citizen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Head Constable of CIA police Iqbal Town was arrested on charge of taking illegal gratification from a citizen.

A spokesman of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) said on Wednesday that Rana Abdur Rehman resident Chak 106/G-B Jaranwala filed a complaint, contending that Head Constable CIA Iqbal Town police Mohsin Murtaza was demanding Rs 230,000 as bribe for a legal work.

On this complaint, Assistant Director Anti-corruption Muhammad Younus under supervision Civil Judge Muhammad Sagheer conducted a surprise raid and nabbed Head Constable CIA Mohsin Murtaza red handed while receiving bribe.

The raiding officer also recovered marked Currency notes from the possession of the accused and started investigation after locking him behind bars.