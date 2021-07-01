UrduPoint.com
CIA Held Four Drug Dealers

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:10 PM

CIA held four drug dealers

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered 8.400 kilogram hashish from their possession.

According to a news release on Thursday, DIG (Operations) , Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following the DIG directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted police teams under the supervision of DSP CIA.

A team comprising sub-inspector Inaam Ullah, ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others arrested four drug dealers namely Feroz, Imran, Khalid and Muhammad Sabeel.

More-over another team comprising ASI Waseem Haider along with others arrested a wanted members of house buglers gang identified as Chan Zaib resident of Dhoke Abbasi, Tarnol and recovered 17 stolen mobile phones, LEDs, SSTV, DVR and parts of stolen motorbike from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation underway.

