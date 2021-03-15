CIA held two suspects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police on Monday arrested two accused and recovered snatched mobile phones, laptop, motorbike and weapons from their possession.

A team constituted by SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman under the supervision of DSP CIA, comprising Sub-inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Zulfiqar along with others held the suspects during special checking in the city.

They were identified as Attaur-Ullah s/o Rehim Dad resident of Rawalpindi and Muhammad Shah s/o Muhammad Farooq resident of Murree district Rawalpindi.

Cases have been registered against them in Koral and Khanna police stations and further investigation underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance of police team and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.