CIA In charge, ASI booked over alleged misuse of authority

(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :CIA In-charge along with ASI Police were booked on the order of the High Court allegedly over misuse of authority.

Both of the accused were charged for illegally detaining a youth as per evidence put forward in the court.

According to the case registered on the report of the woman, Kaku Mai with Gagu Mandi police station as her son, Sajjad Hussain went missing after release from District Jail Vehari on Feb 13, this year.

She approached the Court which deputed a bailiff to recover the person. The bailiff conducted a raid and recovered the person successfully from police custody.

Gagu Mandi police station booked In-charge CIA Staff, Inspector Shaukat Ali and ASI Naseer Ahmad under relevant clauses of 1976 of the constitution of Pakistan.