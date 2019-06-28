CIA Lahore Police Arrest 865 Accused During Last Two Months
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:23 PM
CIA Lahore Police arrested 865 accused, including 70 proclaimed offenders, during a crackdown against criminals in the last two months
Addressing a press conference at his office here on Friday, SP CIA Lahore Usman Ijaz Bajwa said that the police also recovered stolen property worth Rs 56 million.
He said that CIA Cantonment, Model Town, Iqbal Town, Sadar and Civil line police performed their best performance and arrested the accused involved in murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.