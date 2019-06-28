UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIA Lahore Police Arrest 865 Accused During Last Two Months

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:23 PM

CIA Lahore Police arrest 865 accused during last two months

CIA Lahore Police arrested 865 accused, including 70 proclaimed offenders, during a crackdown against criminals in the last two months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :CIA Lahore Police arrested 865 accused, including 70 proclaimed offenders, during a crackdown against criminals in the last two months.

Addressing a press conference at his office here on Friday, SP CIA Lahore Usman Ijaz Bajwa said that the police also recovered stolen property worth Rs 56 million.

He said that CIA Cantonment, Model Town, Iqbal Town, Sadar and Civil line police performed their best performance and arrested the accused involved in murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.

Later, SP CIA distributed Rs 30 million among complainants.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police CIA Robbery Criminals Best Million

Recent Stories

UN Hopeful Trump-Putin Talks on Non-Proliferation, ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Denies Offering Home Secretary Javid Chanc ..

2 minutes ago

Deptt promotion board meeting to review promotion ..

2 minutes ago

Minister discusses progress on hydro power project ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders crackdown against those crea ..

6 minutes ago

First Transaction Using INSTEX Already Carried Out ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.