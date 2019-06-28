CIA Lahore Police arrest 865 accused during last two months

CIA Lahore Police arrested 865 accused, including 70 proclaimed offenders, during a crackdown against criminals in the last two months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : CIA Police arrested 865 accused, including 70 proclaimed offenders, during a crackdown against criminals in the last two months.

Addressing a press conference at his office here on Friday, SP CIA Lahore Usman Ijaz Bajwa said that the police also recovered stolen property worth Rs 56 million.

He said that CIA Cantonment, Model Town, Iqbal Town, Sadar and Civil line police performed their best performance and arrested the accused involved in murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.

Later, SP CIA distributed Rs 30 million among complainants.