CIA Meeting Held To Review Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A meeting of the Crime Investigations Agency (CIA) was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Superintendent Police (SP), CIA, Beenish Fatima to review performance.
The officers including DSPs of the Organized Crime Cell of the agency attended the meeting, according to a press release issued.
The SP directed to take measures against anti-social activities in society.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA delegation visits LDA Office, gets briefing on reforms3 minutes ago
-
BISP announces Benazir survey for eligible households to avail assistance and future facilities3 minutes ago
-
Blast leaves nine injured in Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Khalil George condemns suicidal attack in Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, 5 injured in road mishaps13 minutes ago
-
Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP13 minutes ago
-
Anti-theft crackdown continues, HESCO detects 288 more connections13 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to hospital in Lakki Marwat13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive to benefit from industrialisation: PM23 minutes ago
-
President directs IESCO to refund Rs 139,000 to a complainant23 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man over fraud23 minutes ago
-
Registration for GCWUF 4th convocation33 minutes ago