CIA meeting held to review performance

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A meeting of the Crime Investigations Agency (CIA) was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Superintendent Police (SP), CIA, Beenish Fatima to review performance.

The officers including DSPs of the Organized Crime Cell of the agency attended the meeting, according to a press release issued.

The SP directed to take measures against anti-social activities in society.