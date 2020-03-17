UrduPoint.com
CIA Of Islamabad Busts Notorious Gang Of Street Criminals

Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:34 PM

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police on Tuesday busted a notorious street criminals' gang and recovered, snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police on Tuesday busted a notorious street criminals' gang and recovered, snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially involved in street crimes. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regards.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Sadeer Ahmed along with other officials who has successfully busted a five members street criminals gang identified as Nazam-Ud-Din resident of Golra Sharif, Saeed Ahmed resident of Afghanistan, Toqueer Ahmed resident of pind sanghrial Islamabad, Sabber Ali resident of sector G-11 Islamabad, and Shahid resident of sector G-11 Islamabad.

The police team also recovered eight snatched mobile phones, and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation confessed that they were involved in several incidents in areas of Ramna , Golra and Shalimar police stations and further investigation was underway from them.

Case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed appreciated overall performance of CIA police team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.

