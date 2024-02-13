CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike lifters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Rawalpindi officers have been directed to accelerate their ongoing operation against drug dealers, and car and bike lifters.

According to a police spokesman, Superintendent of Police (SP) CIA Rawalpindi, Benish Fatima while chairing a meeting at the CIA office on Tuesday reviewed the performance of the officers and instructed them to make all-out efforts to net the drug traffickers, car and bike lifters.

Circle In-charges of Rawal and Potohar divisions and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The SP said that strict action by the law should also be taken against street criminals.

A crackdown should also be launched against organized and active gangs under an effective strategy, she added.

The SP said that if the arrested suspects of any crime are investigated effectively, then their accomplices and facilitators could be sent behind bars.

The protection of life and property of the citizens and provision of justice is the first responsibility of Police, she added.