CIA Officials Thwart Daylight Robbery Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 12:30 PM

CIA officials thwart daylight robbery bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Two officials from CIA staff of district Layyah on Tuesday thwarted the daring daylight robbery attempt near Kalma Chowk.

As per detail shared by the police,the officials Mujahid Ali and Irshad Ali intervened when armed robbers attempted to snatch motorbike from the two sons of the local,Niaz Ahmad.

It prompted the assailants to open fire on the robbers who remained unhurt fortunately as bullets missed the target.

The robbers fled the scene while resorting to aerial firing,creating panic in the area.

Speaking to the media,the Incharge of the CIA unit stated that a search operation for the suspects was underway and assured that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

