UrduPoint.com

CIA Police Apprehends 243 Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 04:38 PM

CIA police apprehends 243 accused

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police had arrested 243 outlaws and recovered looted items worth Rs14.97 million including gold ornaments, laptops, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, weapons and drugs

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police had arrested 243 outlaws and recovered looted items worth Rs14.97 million including gold ornaments, laptops, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, weapons and drugs.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had assigned task to the CIA police to arrest those involved in heinous as well as street crimes and recover the looted items, said SSP investigation While sharing the performance of CIA police of the last three months.

The SSP told that the CIA teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminals and succeeded in apprehending 243 criminals during the last three months.

Police teams recovered 34 pistols, 8100 gram hashish, 180 liter liquor and ammunition.

Investigations on 134 cases were also completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts while 64 accused of 23 criminal gangs were also busted.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Drugs CIA Vehicles Criminals Gold Million

Recent Stories

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

IHC declares PECA Ordinance as unconstitutional

19 minutes ago
 Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after S ..

Rupee gets speed to fall against US dollar after SC verdict

27 minutes ago
 Dates business gets boom in KP despite of high pri ..

Dates business gets boom in KP despite of high prices in Ramazan

1 minute ago
 35 killed in station rocket attack in Ukraine: res ..

35 killed in station rocket attack in Ukraine: rescue worker

1 minute ago
 Hefty increase in markup rate to hit trade & indus ..

Hefty increase in markup rate to hit trade & industry: LCCI

31 minutes ago
 Russia's Sibur, China's Sinopec to Revise Strategy ..

Russia's Sibur, China's Sinopec to Revise Strategy of Joint Chemical Plant in Si ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.