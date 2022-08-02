CIA police apprehends 96 accused during the last month

Islamabad Capital Police Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) succeeded and arrested 96 outlaws during the last month, Police Public Relations Officer said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) succeeded and arrested 96 outlaws during the last month, Police Public Relations Officer said.

He said that CIA police also recovered looted items worth Rs. 13,444,000 including gold ornaments, laptops, mobile phones, motorcycles, weapons and drugs.

According to the details, IGP Islamabad had assigned tasks to the CIA police to arrest those involved in heinous as well as street crimes and recover the looted items.

While sharing the performance of CIA police for the last month, SSP Investigation said that the CIA teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminals and succeeded in apprehending 96 criminals during the last month . Police teams also recovered 04 pistols, 4238 gram hashish, 10 gram Ice, 1740 gram heroin, 570 liter liquor and ammunition, the Police Public Relations Officer added.

Investigations on 57 cases were also completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts while nine criminal gangs were also busted.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatta also appreciated this overall performance adding that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

The DIG maintained that the CIA Wing of Islamabad Capital Police is very active against criminals and it got success during the last month in curbing the crime from the city.

He reiterated that Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to curb the crime from the city and to secure the life and property of the citizens.