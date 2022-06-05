CIA, police arrest 3 suspects involved in smuggling of betel nuts, mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) and Market police station here on Sunday arrested 3 suspects allegedly involved in inter provincial smuggling of banned betel nuts and mainpuri.

In Charge CIA Munir Abbassi informed that they also recovered 10 large bags filled with betel nuts and supplies of mainpuri.

He told that they arrested the suspects, who were travelling in a pickup truck, near Gulab Pan House, which is the most famous pan shop in Hyderabad.

Abbassi identified the suspects as Khalid, Faisal and Waseem Hussain who were transporting the banned items from Karachi to other parts of Sindh.

He said the suspects had been booked in a FIR on the state's complaint at Market police station under section 9-C of Narcotics Act.