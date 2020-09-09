UrduPoint.com
CIA Police Arrest Four Suspects

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:41 PM

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested four outlaws and recovered huge cache of hashish and weapons along with ammunition from them, a police spokesman on Wednesday said

He said that the effective crackdown was underway against drug-peddlers in the city following directions of Islamabad Police Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar uddin Syed assigned the task to arrest the criminals and drug pushers. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted teams under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CIA, Hakim Khan.

The teams arrested four accused in the areas of three police stations including, Tarnol, Koral and Ramna and recovered 1.02 gram hashish and two 30 bore pistol from them.

Police registered cases against the suspects, identified as Adnan Khan, Hussain Khan, Kamran Khan and Batil Khan.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance of police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash prizes among the cops.

He directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.

